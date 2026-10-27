Muslims hold a simple belief: recite the Kalima once, and heaven is eventually yours. Commit sins -even deliberate, repeated ones – and you may face temporary punishment. But in the end, every Kalima-reciter walks into paradise. No permanent loss. No final exclusion.

We rarely own those sins. Instead, we shift the blame. The devil misled us. Satan whispered. Shaitan trapped us. The responsibility is never fully ours.

Yet look at the Japanese. They do not recite our Kalima. They follow no such guarantee of automatic salvation. Still, they live with honesty in business, discipline in daily habits, truth in speech, and reliability in every dealing. They are wealthy, yet remain humble and austere. Their society runs on order, duty, and self-control.

If the devil is so powerful, why does he fail with them? Why does he not drag the Japanese into the same cycle of deliberate wrongdoing that we excuse so easily? Why does Satan succeed so thoroughly with Pakistanis and leave Japan almost untouched?

The answer is uncomfortable. The devil is an easy scapegoat. Real accountability is harder. Heaven is not a free pass for those who refuse to confront their own choices. Virtue does not depend on a religious formula. Character does.

This is not an attack on faith. It is a demand for honesty. If we claim the Kalima saves us, we must also ask why our actions so often contradict the very values we preach. The Japanese prove that high standards of living and conduct are possible without our excuses.

Stop blaming the devil. Start examining yourself. .. CN report, 27 Oct 2026