Cancer Cases Rising Among Younger People Worldwide

Cancer cases among younger people are rising rapidly in different parts of the world. A new study has found a sharp increase in several types of cancer among people under the age of 50 and has also highlighted some of the possible reasons behind the trend.

According to the study, cases of bladder, bowel, kidney, breast, stomach and uterine cancers among younger people have increased nearly four times since 2001.

The research, conducted by the World Cancer Research Fund, examined cancer data from the United Kingdom, the United States and the Netherlands. It found that seven types of cancer are rising rapidly among younger people in the UK, five in the US and four in the Netherlands.

Cancer rates have increased among people of all age groups around the world. However, the study found that the increase among younger people has been much faster compared with older age groups.

Researchers identified several lifestyle and environmental factors that may be contributing to the rise. These include the growing problem of obesity, unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity and regular exercise.

Alcohol consumption and smoking are also major risk factors. Environmental factors, including air pollution and exposure to certain chemicals and plastics, may also increase the risk of developing cancer.

The researchers also pointed to a lack of awareness about cancer symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis. Recognising symptoms early can help doctors detect and treat the disease before it becomes more serious.

The researchers stressed that cancer is still much more common among older people. For people under 50, it is not yet considered the biggest cancer risk, and the average age of cancer patients is around 60. However, the rapid increase in cases among younger people is a growing concern.

They described the trend as a potential “time bomb” and warned that urgent action is needed. If the underlying causes are not addressed, the number of cancer cases among younger people could rise beyond current expectations.

The study also noted that many cancer cases could potentially be prevented. Researchers estimate that around 40 percent of cancer cases are preventable, making healthier lifestyles, better diets, regular physical activity and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol particularly important.

Researchers said more work is needed to fully understand why cancer is becoming more common among people under 50. However, they stressed that several known risk factors—including obesity, unhealthy diets, alcohol and smoking—have also become increasingly common.

The researchers called for greater public awareness of cancer symptoms, healthier lifestyles and greater attention to early detection to help reduce the growing cancer burden among younger people. .. Source