Why is the US so unpopular in Pakistan and around the world?

CHITRAL: Pakistan right after independence fell into the lap of the United States, despite the fact that our larger neighbour India chose to follow a non aligned policy, rather extended it’s hands of friendship to the USSR which lay in it’s regional neighbourhood. What did we achieve from our dependence on the US, throughout the years.? The US kept giving us loans and grants to keep the economy going but never helped us stand on own feet to nourish the economy in the right way. Loans from the US (IMF, World bank etc) kept on mounting progressively due to being easy money in the hands of unscrupulous and dishonest rulers one after another.

The US also kept perking Pakistan with weapons produced by it’s war factories and constantly prodded Pakistan to have a perpetual aggressive stance towards neighbouring countries of India and Afghanistan. It let down Pakistan by standing aside when India defeated and humiliated Pakistan in the Bangla Desh war. Most unfortunate part is that we did not learn any lesson, because our petty rulers (wouldn’t call them leaders) were so obliged to them for the greed of dollars. The way the US used Pakistan in fighting the USSR in Afghanistan and then left it high and dry, is a glaring example of how Pakistan has paid for the alms and aid a.k.a ‘free lunch’ from the US.

Today the people of Pakistan hate America (mind you, not the country or it’s people, as most like the American people for their large heartedness and openness). It is the policy of the American government which the people have seen around the world whether in Iraq, Syria, Libya or Afghanistan, is what they hate.

In Pakistan, the Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan while at the low end of his dwindling popularity picked up the anti American sentiment and converted his low into a high of big magnitude. The whole country has forgotten inflation, poor governance and everything else only to rally behind his anti American shout.

High time, the United States should reconsider it’s policies. That the whole world curses it, there must be something wrong. The amount of money it spends on destruction of countries around the world can be spent on the welfare of the people of those countries. The US should now take a big leap towards “live and Let Live”, to redress the grievances of the world towards it. .. CN report, 13 May 2022