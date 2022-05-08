Wail of a Kalash

.. by Imran Nazer

I practice kalash religion and I believe that Kalash tribe is famous all over the world because of its unique culture and traditions . People from all over the world come to visit Kalash valleys, This includes domestic and foreign tourists. Tourism has not left this tribe anywhere. Due to huge increase in tourism, the girls here are not safe. Everywhere they are trying to harass them, even they do not care about their privacy. We all know that people come here only to stare girls and drink alcohol.

Everyone in Kalash wants our religion and culture to be safe. And our religion does not allow us to indulge in alcohol. We do not want tourism that would tarnish our honor and damage our culture. We do not want tourism to increase in Kalash. We have to preserve this culture and its protection is the responsibility of the whole of Pakistan. Kalash tribe should not be used for business. I urge the human right organizations, Government of Pakistan and its affiliates to ensure the protection of this unique culture. If they cannot fully stop tourism over here they may restrict tourism to a certain extent or else it will be a few years later that only the name of this tribe will remain. .. Imran Nazer, Chitral 08 May 2022

.. Source: facebook