In a surprising development, a senior official of Punjab’s Health Department has requested the provincial government to decrease his monthly salary.

According to details, Director General (DG) Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority (PHOTA), Dr. Asad Aslam, has written a letter to the Health Secretary, requesting to reduce his monthly salary to Rs. 5 lacs from Rs. 10 lacs.

Dr. Asad wrote that he was appointed in December 2021. In addition to the salary package, the provincial government also provided him with an official car, free petrol, and a driver.

His office timings are 9 AM to 6 PM from Monday to Friday. However, he has realized that he has been completing the daily routine official work in just three to four hours since his appointment, the letter stated.

Dr. Asad argued that his current monthly salary package and other perks do not justify the amount of official work required to be performed by DG PHOTA.

Therefore, his current monthly salary should be reduced to Rs. 5 lacs from Rs. 10 lacs with immediate effect, the letter concluded. ..Source