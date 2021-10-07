Technical, vocational education direly needed in Chitral

CHITRAL: Chitral has been known to produce outclass educationists and students in good numbers.. This also includes religious and seminary students. Masjids in the province especially in big cities have mostly Chitrali Imams and Khadims. This is all due to the stress and importance given to education whether it be academic education or religious education..

The absence of technical and vocational education is however markedly felt in Chitral. Finding a Chitrali processional in any vocational field is very difficult. Masons, beadmakers, butchers, successful businessmen (with a few exceptions) are all non Chitralis.

It is imperative that priorities should be re-aligned with ground realities. Education in technical and vocational fields should be given importance to offset the balance and to make Chitrali youth more productive and useful to the society and themselves. .. CN report, 07 Oct 2021