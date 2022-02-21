Sunni Ismaili agree on austerity in marriage and mourning rituals
CHITRAL : After the village of Laspur, residents of another village in Upper Chitral, i.e. Chinar Mastuj, have collectively decided to observe austerity and simplicity on the occasion of marriages and death mourning’s in the area. The decision was taken at a meeting of the religious, social and political elders of both communities of the village, which is a good augury for the health of communal harmony. The initiative for simplicity and austerity is a desire of HH Prince Karim Aga Khan and the regional councils are trying to implement it. Sunni community is also being positively influenced by this beneficent and much needed movement. It is hoped that this positive mindset influences not only Chitral, but the whole country. .. Meraj Hussain (voice of upper chitral)
2 thoughts on “Sunni Ismaili agree on austerity in marriage and mourning rituals”
Here in Tajikistan, government controls all these matter for the same reasons. Like in wedding you can invite maximum 150 guest to Valima and only 3 hours program is allowed. You have to close all program of Valima within 3 hours. otherwise you have to pay huge penalty even if you delay 10 minutes.
In mourning cases, for persons above 2-3 years of age, only two days are allowed that people may visit the bereaved family for condolences. After the second day no one is allowed to go to condolence, in case of violation of this rule both bereaved family as well as the visitors are heavily fined. For the young ones less than 2 years, only one day condolence visit is allowed.
Another interesting thing is that the condolence visitors pay money to the bereaved family at the time of visit, there is a register kept at the house and the visitor name is entered with the contributed money. Minimum contribution is 10 somoni (one dollar/ or Rs. 175). The same practice is in vogue while visiting any patient in the hospital.
A positive step in the right direction.