Suggestions for Shandur festival 2024

CHITRAL: Two weeks still to go for the Shandur Polo festival and the ‘preparations’ for it can already be visibly observed. Firstly, a festival set to be held on a 12500 ft plateau with natural environment all around need not have any artificial arrangements, which spoil the beauty of the place and the festival both. Military trucks can already be seen rolling up the road to Shandur, as happens every year on the occasion, since the time of Musharraf-What for? Is there a military operation going to be carried out there? If there is such a dire requirement of security for watching a polo game which warrants movement of military personnel and hardware then it is better not to have such a festival in such an environment, or the concerned VIPs who need such ‘security’ should not participate. After all, the expenses in the name of ‘security’ is borne by the public exchequer and even a child knows that the country is bleeding with the wounds inflicted on the economy due to such ‘faqa mastees’ resulting in parabolic inflation and rise in poverty level.

Polo matches are held in the polo grounds of Chitral, Drosh, Booni etc where even VIPs participate as spectators but no such exaggerated arrangements of security are witnessed. Even at the time of writing this report a polo tournament is going on in Chitral polo ground with thousands of spectators but no overbearing security trucks or personnel etc are visible- then why at Shandur? The probable reason is that VIPs of both Military and Civil nature wish to visit Shandur with their families and friends and thus a show of opulence and extravagance in the form of nauseating protocol is laid out for them and the mask to justify it is called ‘Security’.

It is hoped that this year the authorities both civil and military, would learn from past reactions of people to the unjustified protocol in the guise of security and bite a bit of the humble pie that is all what is left on the table for Pakistan. ..CN report, 13 June 2024