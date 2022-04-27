Shahzada Mohiuddin passes away

CHITRAL: Iconic name in Chitral’s politics, Shahzada Mohiuddin has passed away in Islamabad after a prolonged illness at the age of 84. He was a perfect example of a self made man who carved a path for himself in politics all by his own efforts and climbed to the highest rungs of the ladder. He remained a chairman of District council/ Nazim for three tenures, three times as MNA, a provincial caretaker Minister and a Minister of state at the center.

Shahzada Mohiuddin remained in the Muslim League throughout his political carrier, first in PML (J), then PML (N) and then APML. He however always had his supporters in the hierarchy of the two main rival parties, the PPP and the JI. He believed in pragmatism and always remained on the side of the government. The Shahzada had God gifted qualities best suited for politics, one being a razor sharp memory. He would impress people by naming even their fathers and asking about their welfare alongside the person himself. He also united the larger Ayubia clan in the electoral field which was the biggest factor of his multiple successes in elections.

Shahzada Mohiuddin had retired from politics after illness a few years back and is succeeded by his sons Shahzada Iftikharuddin himself an ex MNA and Shahzada Khalid Pervez, sitting Tehsil Chairman Drosh., besides Shahzada Sohail and two daughters.. May his soul rest in peace .. CN report, 27 Apr 2022