Shahzada Mohiuddin passes away
CHITRAL: Iconic name in Chitral’s politics, Shahzada Mohiuddin has passed away in Islamabad after a prolonged illness at the age of 84. He was a perfect example of a self made man who carved a path for himself in politics all by his own efforts and climbed to the highest rungs of the ladder. He remained a chairman of District council/ Nazim for three tenures, three times as MNA, a provincial caretaker Minister and a Minister of state at the center.
Shahzada Mohiuddin remained in the Muslim League throughout his political carrier, first in PML (J), then PML (N) and then APML. He however always had his supporters in the hierarchy of the two main rival parties, the PPP and the JI. He believed in pragmatism and always remained on the side of the government. The Shahzada had God gifted qualities best suited for politics, one being a razor sharp memory. He would impress people by naming even their fathers and asking about their welfare alongside the person himself. He also united the larger Ayubia clan in the electoral field which was the biggest factor of his multiple successes in elections.
Shahzada Mohiuddin had retired from politics after illness a few years back and is succeeded by his sons Shahzada Iftikharuddin himself an ex MNA and Shahzada Khalid Pervez, sitting Tehsil Chairman Drosh., besides Shahzada Sohail and two daughters.. May his soul rest in peace .. CN report, 27 Apr 2022
An obituary truely reflecting the personality and politics of shahzada Muhyuddin who dominated the politics of Chitral for well over three decades. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
A befitting obituary to a unique leader of Chitral. You have covered most of the things which made him so successful in politics. You may have wanted to add humility among his many qualities. Never would he allow his hereditary or his official position to come between himself and the simplist of people who would come to visit him each day. With Shahzada Mohiuddin a whole era of descent politics, in conformity with our chitrali culture, has passed away. May God bless his soul.