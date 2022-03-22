Seminar held on tree plantation campaign at Booni

.. by Gul Hamaad Farooqi

CHITRAL: A one day seminar was held at Government Girls Degree College Booni Upper Chitral. It was organized by Helping hand for relief and development Youth Empowerment program in collaboration with University of Chitral in connection with the tree planting campaign for the year 2022. The function, which was held at the college hall, was attended by hundreds of female students as well as students and teachers of the Department of Botany, University of Chitral. Hafizullah, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Chitral University, and Sohail Rumi, Assistant Professor, also addressed the function and highlighted the importance of plants and trees. “Trees not only give us fresh oxygen, which is essential for human survival, but also help us avoid natural disasters,” they said.

Mrs. Nargis, district Coordinator Chitral , Helping Hand , while explaining the aim and objectives of this seminar as well as about her organization. She said that at the time of the catastrophic earthquake of 2005 in Balakot, Helping Hand was involved in the welfare and philanthropic work. The scope extended to other areas as well. Now Helping Hand for Relief and Development also started working in Chitral and first opened a skill development canter for women to train them in skills in which girls are taught sewing and embroidery to gain livelihood. She said that Helping hand also give interest free loans to women. Besides it HH play vital role in plantation drives and now at the same time we are distributing 10,000 free plants to avoid climate change so that the deforestation in Chitral can be overcome.

Vice Principal Sofia Afsar said that our college has a lot of space but due to lack of water it looks like a desert. She demanded for provision of water motor of Solar system for irrigation of lawn and plants at college as well as to provide water in girls hostels too. So that the lawn of the college is also will be remain green because the river flows under the wall of this college and it is easy to suck water from River. .

On this occasion, certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the students and a tree planting campaign was started by planting olive trees in the lawn of the college. The event was attended by a large number of students and teachers. .. Gul hamaad Farooqi, Chitral 22 Mar 2022