PTI bags three of the four Tehsil Mayor seats in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Pakistan Tehrik Insaf bagged three of the four Tehsil Mayor seats in the two Chitral districts. The fourth seat was clinched by the PPP, courtesy it’s new entrant Shahzada Khalid Parvez who edged out the PTI candidate Haji Sultan Muhammad in a neck to neck fight ( 8266 – 8161), while other candidates in the pack all followed close behind.

In the Chitral constituency Shahzada Amanur Rahman of the PTI scored almost double the votes of the runner up Molana Abdur Rahman of the JUI. (25606 -13285).. In Booni, Sardar Hakim of PTI beat Amirullah of PPP convincingly (12335- 6764).

In Mulkhow/Torkhow constituency, Mir Jamshed Uddin of PTI beat Molana Fatheul Bari of JUIF. ( 8373- 6647). .. CN report, 02 Apr 2022