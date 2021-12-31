Proposed New Year Resolutions for CN readers

Following are some resolutions you should make for the New Year

Every morning when you wake up, thank God for giving you the opportunity to live another day.

Thank God for his blessings. Never be jealous of those who are more endowed than you (at least apparently). Instead look at those who are lesser privileged..

Be kind. Do a deed of Kindness each day no matter how small it is and to whoever it relates amongst God’s creatures.

Never wish ill of anybody. If you want to compete, raise your stature on merit, instead of pulling ‘your competitor’ down.

Never ever lose your soul even if you were to gain the whole world in lieu

Always be positively oriented. Accept people for what they are instead of what they ought to have been.

Keep the tone of your voice low. Much of life’s problems are due to improper tone of voice. Change your tone and see the difference.

Your character is best portrayed by how you deal with those who cannot do anything for you and you know it

Be kind to animals. They ask you nothing but your ‘permission’ to live their lives on their own

Be simple and frugal in your daily lives. Remember a spendthrift can never grow financially no matter how much he earns.

Save from your income regularly and systematically. If considering investment, consider compound interest also known as ‘Munafa’ in Islamic banking system.

Set up saving accounts for your children at their early age to get them into the habit of saving from early and know the value of money.

What you regret doing in life, teach your children to avoid them, and what you regret missing out not doing motivate your children to do them.

If you have had an inheritance income source, try to improve upon it to leave it in a better state for your children

… and last but not the least: “Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do”

Once again, Wishes for a healthy, happy and prosperous Year 2022.