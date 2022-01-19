Presidential system need of the hour for Pakistan

CHITRAL: What the gentleman is saying in the video below is not only thought provoking but the need of the hour. Presidential system is a down graded version of the system of ‘Meritocracy‘, or we can call it the ‘next best thing’. The only point to consider is, if we attach the word ‘Islamic’ with it, we would not be able to honour the name, It would open up controversies of “which Islamic system? that of of Sunnis, Shias, Barelvis, Deobandi etc etc?. It would be better to implement the Islamic principles in consonance with universal laws of humanity but not put the label of “Islamic” on it. After all the present name of Pakistan is “Islamic republic” but how many hands are chopped for theft.?

Now that the iron is hot, the true and selfless patriots of Pakistan (if any) should strike without second thoughts at whatever cost it may incur. .. CN report .. 19 Jan 2022