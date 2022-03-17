Plight of the Kalashas of Chitral

.. by Mayur DanaKalash

In Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), there are three small valleys inhabited by the Kalasha tribal group: Biriu (Birir), Rukmo (Rambor), and Mumorete (Bumborate). According to locals and researchers, approximately 3,000 to 4,000 Kalashalive here. Known as one of the world’s oldest cultures, the Kalashas have a unique lifestyle.

Regarding the origins of the Kalasha community, there are two main theories. Chitral district is divided into two major ethnic groups, the Kho and the Kalasha. Khos are Sunni Muslims and Ismaili Muslims. The Kalasha follow their own traditions and beliefs. Chitral was dominated by the Kalasha tribe in the 1900s. .. Read full story from Source