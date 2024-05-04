Pakistani people would be better off if country declared bankrupt

CHITRAL: No country would like the name of financial default let alone practically going into bankruptcy. In Pakistan we have been hearing the words bankruptcy and default for quite some time. Then we suddenly hear that the IMF is giving further loan to avert the immediate threat and resultantly a buoyant and ‘victorious’ mood sets in across the country.

The new loan comes in and bankruptcy is warded off for the time being. The common man does not realize that the burden of loan has further increased on the country. This merry go round continues for a short while and then we hear again that default is on the cards and IMF wants price of fuel, gas, electricity and such like commodities which directly affect the common person, to be increased.

Pathetic state of affairs continue, with loans piling up and burden on the poor keeps increasing. The irony is that the elite ruling class is least pushed because all the commodities that are hiked are available free to them.

Frustration of the common man has increased to a point where they are demanding the country to be declared a defaulter and bankrupt. Instead of ‘death by a thousand cuts’, they want to end it all. The poor will suffer but will be able to bear it when the undue luxuries and extravagance of the rulers is cut to size. Only after the rulers feel the pinch of inflation will they do something about it. .. CN report, 04 May 2024