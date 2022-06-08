Pakistan ignoring elephant(s) in the room, stuck in a circle of no-joy

CHITRAL: Pakistan’s condition as a state and a country is going from bad to worse with each passing day. We keep discussing and debating about what to do to arrest the down slide but nothing seems to be working. We change governments through ballot and often through ‘bullet’, change faces to find the eventual ‘saviour, keep wailing and whining but to no avail.

The problem with Pakistan is that it does not address the underlying real problems that beset it and instead keeps beating about the bush and going round and round in a circle of no joy. Some of the problems that need to be addressed on emergency basis if Pakistan needs to address it’s downslide are:

Runaway population growth: It is actually the top most problem, though may not seem so on the face of it. Pakistan’s rate of population increase is the highest in South Asia and soon will be a top contender in the world in this regard. The worst part is the population is not channelized or made useful, instead it is let wild and the result is disaster as we see in different forms.

Role of the Army: Armed forces are an important institution of any country but they have their defined roles and stick to it. In Pakistan the Army has been intervening in state affairs right since it’s inception and the intervention has kept increasing so much that even democratic governments come into being with the help of the Army and then are pliant to it. It is time that ‘Pakistan’ arranges a serious dialogue between the civilian democratic government and the army to clarify and establish it’s role as per the role of armies in other countries around the world. Only then can the country move ahead.

Education: Our education standards are abysmally low. We only export uneducated labour to other countries who earn a miniscule of what educated people earn there. Education could have been our best investment at the time of independence onwards. We would by now have been roaring ahead of most countries because education would have by default killed extremism, terrorism and exploitation of sorts. Unfortunately we did nothing about it.

Pakistan has a lot of potential to improve itself. If put on the right track now, at least our next generation would benefit if not us- Pakistan Painda baad.

.. CN report, 07 June 2022