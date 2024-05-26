Nothing is pure in the ‘land of the pure’

CHITRAL: The word ‘Pakistan’ when translated into English reads ‘land of the pure’. Unfortunately Pakistan could be called anything but land of the pure, per se. Nothing is pure out here. The food we eat comprises of adulterated ingredients, the water we drink in bottles as mineral water is filled with tap water, the milk we drink is mixed with chemical powders to make it look rich, the fruit we eat are injected with colours and artificial sweeteners, the oil we use for cooking is made of dead animal intestines, the medicines we use (including life saving medicines) are fake made.

Education is not pure, examinations are full of cheating as if cheating is part of education. Jobs are bought by bribing the job givers. Government projects are smeared with corruption, politics is a very impure business where cheating and fooling is accepted as an integral part of politics.

A revered gentlemen in a Facebook post put it this way- “Allah only helps those who help themselves, between the mullah, the generals and our politicians our goose is cooked well and proper, today in this so called land of the pure nothing is pure, we cannot name one individual in any responsible position who is worthy or carries a good name, I at least cannot think of even one”. -Many would agree to it not withstanding the rare noble exceptions. .. CN report, 26 May 2024