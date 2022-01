Nine things I would ban In Pakistan, if I could

CHITRAL: Bright ideas can come from anywhere and anyone. Thanks to the internet and the Youtube in particular, such ideas are shared generously round the clock by those who deem so. Azad Chai wala is one such person who is sharing his inspirational views with his viewers in a very simple and down to earth manner since some years. The video below is again from the core of his heart and therefore so impressive.

.. CN report, 25 Jan 2022