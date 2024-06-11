New fraud in sacrificial animal market

CHITRAL: Dishonesty and fraudulent activities have become a way of life in Pakistan. ‘Thanks’ goes to the religious leaders and preachers who take a very lenient view of such practices, rather indifferently and tacitly condone such crime as though it is allowable in religion.

We have been hearing of fake drug production including life saving drugs, manufacturing cooking oil with intestines of deal animals, making a spurious version of every branded item in the market, asking the chinese manufacturers to produce cheap substandard products and put high standard labels on them, injecting melons and mangoes with color and harmful sweeteners and corrupting almost anything that is corruptible. We cannot find a single muslim who sells pure milk according to the dictate of Islam but we can find hordes of ready muslims when some person has to be killed in the name of Islam.

Eid ul Azha is approaching and sacrificial animals are being sold and bought by ‘devout’ muslims. The new fraud coming to light this year is that artificial teeth are being stuck to the gums of goats and sheep who otherwise do not fulfill the criteria of being fit for sacrifice due to being underage and lack of enough teeth. A video circulating on the social media shows six underage goats for sale having artificial teeth stuck to their gums with chemical bond. Little do these ‘muslims’ know that Allah does not need such fraudulent sacrifice.

This scribe while on Haj pilgrimage three years ago was briefed by the Haj organizer to be careful while giving money to agents for the obligatory sacrifice as part of Haj, because he said the agents at the Haj venue take the money and do not actually sacrifice the animal.

Dishonesty is increasing in a parabolic manner and so is the tolerance to it, and acceptance of it, in the Pakistani muslim society. .. CN report, 11 June 2024