Khawaja brothers of Chitral win national table tennis championship

Published on: 31/12/2021 | Comments: No comments 

CHITRAL: Fahad Khawaja of Chitral has won the the 57th national table tennis championship held at Qadafi stadium Lahore today. The interesting part of the story is that his opponent in the finals was none else but his younger brother Umam Khawaja whom he beat by experience, expertise and “elder brotherliness”. The two champion Khawajas are the children of senior journalist Nadir Khawaja from Terich Upper Chitral, settled in Peshawar. The people of Chitral on coming to know of the achievement of the Chitrali brothers have expressed joy and were full of praise for their accomplishment and distinction. . ..CN report, 30 Dec 2021

