Grand Ayatollah Seestani issues fatwa against hunting

CHITRAL: Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Syed Ali Seestani has issued a fatwa (religious ruling) against all kind of hunting in present day world. The Ayatollah in his fatwa said that hunting was allowed in Islam as a source of food and to meet nutritional requirement, but in present day world there is no dearth of food for human beings and hunting birds and animals for the sake of fun and thrills is against Islamic spirit, he said.

It may be noted that many humane notables in the western world have spoken in this context in the past, famous of them being from Sir Roger Moore who said “In a world with boundless opportunities for amusement, it’s detestable that anyone would choose to get thrills from killing others who ask for nothing from life but the chance to remain alive”.

It’s the first time that any Muslim cleric has come up openly in defense of helpless animals and against the sadistic urge of people to kill for pleasure. .. CN report, 16 June 2024