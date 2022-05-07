Gender discrimination

.. by Prof Rahmat Karim Baig

There was a time, not very long ago, that tribes, clans, communities and states had the idea that man and women are not equal in any way because their capacity to work and nature of physical demands are not equal and so they cannot be treated equally. Most countries and societies hold the same view today and are reluctant to give equal status to both the sexes. In the democratic governments they have given the right of vote even lately but had never the idea to give them equal status during the enactment of their constitutions but female representation was rare. The role of women was domestic chores and rearing and raising of kids.

They were bound to keep and rule their kitchens but it was challenged in the 19th century by some hyperkinetic advocates of the rights of women and public opinion was shaken to listen to that demand and thus one by one they got more and more rights but then left the kitchen and then their homes to be on the streets with men of their own choice with the nomenclature of boy friend and girl friend. It all went fast in Europe and USA but the rest of the world was rather conservative and had no such hurry to get that point by leaps and bounds.

In Asia where Muslims have a good majority this was unacceptable and freedom of women was either not possible or that the female could not disengage themselves from their parents, brother and sisters. Also that the lack of modern education advocating freedom for females was not among the subjects taught here. The woman if she is scot free has to bear all the burden of modern cost of living and she cannot afford it or cannot bear it. Lack of education is one cause. If she goes her own way then she is not safe and would be in the hands of Mafias that we operate in a very large number. A woman without a patron can be easily a victim of gangs or become a member of a gang or gangsters that usually run underground business such as drug trafficking or run brothels or any other heinous crime. This field is fit only for those who have crossed all bounds of social life.

The limits set for each gender since time immemorial have been based on wise thinking and the safest ways have been assigned to the fair sex. She is not bound to supply food to the family but this burden falls on the shoulders of the husband and she has to manage the resources brought by her husband carefully and frugally. She could help her neighbor, her relatives and best of all her children and the man has to work out of the wall of the house and bring food and clothing to raise the family. If the female leaves the house, seeks a single life of her own then she can lose the sympathies of her parents and brothers who may no more like to get in connection with her and her lonely life will become compelled to submit to unforeseen conditions and changes.The discipline of the past was far rational and realistic than the present approach and it was not gender discrimination but gender assignments to regulate human social obligations. .. Prof. Rahmat Karim Baig, Chitral 07 May 2022