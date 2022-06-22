End to official protocols: the first doable step in present crisis

CHITRAL: As the country screams under economic burden due to our ‘Khar masti’ over the decades, there is a dire need to tighten our belts. This belt tightening should come from the top and it should be visible.

The first and most doable step in this direction is to abolish all kind of protocol extended to any one on public money. as a matter of fact the very word ‘protocol’ (which is so glaringly abused by one and all using it) should be abolished from the dictionary of Pakistan’s governance for the next ten years at least.

Thanks to modern technology and especially the social media world over, the people are awakened to the injustices they have been subjected to, by those who have been ruling them.

قرض کی پیتے تھے مے اور یہ کہتے تھے کے ہاں

رنگ لایے گی ہماری فاقہ مستی ایک دن

.. CN report, 22 June 2022