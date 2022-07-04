Chitralis demand accountability in Shandur festival fund utilisation

CHITRAL: Every year at the time of Shandur festival rumours sprout about foreign and local VVIPs expected visit of the festival and there are also rumours about the amount of funds allocated for the festival and it’s utilisation.

This year however because of the general awakening and awareness about misappropriation at higher levels, owing some bit to ex PM Imran Khan’s speeches and more to the potency and reach of the social media, the rumors about the amount and thereby the (mis)-utilisation of the Shandur festival funds have become very prominent.

In order to put rumors to rest, the government should issue details of this year’s allocated funds- to whom were they allocated and in what proportion and what was done with these funds. We have now entered an age of awareness and awakening. Past practices of keeping the people blind about expenditure of public money cannot work any much longer.

In order to clear the doubts and reservations from the minds of people, the government should issue a detailed statement of the allocation and utilisation of Shandur festival funds 2022. .. CN report, 04 July 2022