Barbed wire at Shandur- what a paradox!

CHITRAL: According to reports, barbed wire fencing and barriers are being set up at the highest in the world Shandur polo ground (12000 ft AMSL) for the on coming three day festival starting in a few days. This is not the first time, rather has been happening for the last three decades in the name of security. Before that Shandur polo was an open public event without any barricades and security barriers.

The point to think about seriously is that at what cost is ‘security’ being ensured at a polo match?. Can our country afford such luxury (aka ‘faaqa masti’) at a time when the country is about to go bankrupt. Who will be paying for the heavy fuel guzzling vehicles plying up and down in the name of security and protocol?.

In countries which solely rely on tourism e.g Thailand etc, where every inch of the cities are populated with tourists and visitors, one doesn’t see a single uniformed security person any where, although the security measures there are fool proof. Instead of fencing and displaying uniformed personnel they have an efficient network of spies and secret service persons in civil uniform who mingle with the tourists and don’t scare them. When there is a suspect of any sort needing apprehension the suspect is dealt with smartly and efficiently without disturbing the other people. Why can’t we adopt smart measures instead of following primitive ways.

As concerns Shandur, it should be left to private parties to arrange and manage the festival. No expenditure of any sort from the government should be allocated for it as most of the money is squandered/frittered. .. CN report, 27 June 2022