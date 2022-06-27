Barbed wire at Shandur- what a paradox!
CHITRAL: According to reports, barbed wire fencing and barriers are being set up at the highest in the world Shandur polo ground (12000 ft AMSL) for the on coming three day festival starting in a few days. This is not the first time, rather has been happening for the last three decades in the name of security. Before that Shandur polo was an open public event without any barricades and security barriers.
The point to think about seriously is that at what cost is ‘security’ being ensured at a polo match?. Can our country afford such luxury (aka ‘faaqa masti’) at a time when the country is about to go bankrupt. Who will be paying for the heavy fuel guzzling vehicles plying up and down in the name of security and protocol?.
In countries which solely rely on tourism e.g Thailand etc, where every inch of the cities are populated with tourists and visitors, one doesn’t see a single uniformed security person any where, although the security measures there are fool proof. Instead of fencing and displaying uniformed personnel they have an efficient network of spies and secret service persons in civil uniform who mingle with the tourists and don’t scare them. When there is a suspect of any sort needing apprehension the suspect is dealt with smartly and efficiently without disturbing the other people. Why can’t we adopt smart measures instead of following primitive ways.
As concerns Shandur, it should be left to private parties to arrange and manage the festival. No expenditure of any sort from the government should be allocated for it as most of the money is squandered/frittered. .. CN report, 27 June 2022
3 thoughts on “Barbed wire at Shandur- what a paradox!”
On one hand the people are being burdened with more and more taxes causing inflation every day, while on the other hand there is no let up in the extravagant expenditures in the name of so called security and protocol. We are not willing to learn any lesson, alas!
Fencing in Shandur is simply awkward. One travels all the way up to over 12000 feet height only to be caged there for three days, is this not ridiculous; and yes, this time we expect that the tranquility of nature and wildlife will not be terrified by the unscrupulous fireworks.
You can’t be more right CN. Barbed wire and armed uniformed men have taken away the essence for which people would travel from all over the world to see our original form of polo being played at the worlds highest polo ground. Our free style game used to match our free crowds who watched and cheered their favourite players without the need for any of the ” security” that we see these days.
And you are so right about the un necessary expenditure being incurred on transporting this ” security” up and down Shandur Pass for no use or need of the public.
I wish you had added the recent addition of fireworks which is totally alien to our pristine environment and very harmful to the wild life not accustomed to the bombardment of noise and light exploding in glaciated mountain slopes.
Well done for bringing up this issue at the right time.