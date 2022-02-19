A duck’s entreaty to the ‘peaceful’ people of Chitral

.. by Shams Uddin, Booni, Chitral, Pakistan

Glanced in a bird’s eye view

The sprawling lakes in blue

To lure us into a fatal trap

Stalkers with guns in the lap

Fledglings die a year after birth

Each year as we travel north

Lo! a decoy duck flutters

Mimicry, so typical it utters

We are poached as we land

As a gift offered to a friend

Don’t wipe us from the earth

Each year as we travel north

God ordains thou, be merciful

To creatures on earth, plentiful

Stop self-defeating measures

Nor erode ecological treasures

Do us something of any worth

Each year as we travel north

Don’t spray us with a firing tool

When we come to rest in the pool

Unleashing spaniels formidable

This act of you utterly deplorable

Please don’t trap us in the firth

Each year as we travel north

