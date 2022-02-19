A duck’s entreaty to the ‘peaceful’ people of Chitral

Published on: 19/02/2022 | Comments: No comments 

..  by Shams Uddin, Booni, Chitral, Pakistan

Glanced in a bird’s eye view

The sprawling lakes in blue

To lure us into a fatal trap

Stalkers with guns in the lap 

 Fledglings die a year after birth

    Each year as we travel north

 

 Lo! a decoy duck flutters

 Mimicry, so typical it utters

 We are poached as we land

 As a gift offered to a friend

 Don’t wipe us from the earth

 Each year as we travel north

 

God ordains thou, be merciful

To creatures on earth, plentiful

Stop self-defeating measures

Nor erode ecological treasures

Do us something of any worth

Each year as we travel north

 

Don’t spray us with a firing tool

When we come to rest in the pool

Unleashing spaniels formidable

This act of you utterly deplorable

Please don’t trap us in the firth

Each year as we travel north

 

 .. by Shams Uddin, Booni, Chitral, Pakistan, 19 Feb 2022

Related posts:

  1. The Aga Khan’s visit highlighted exemplary harmony and volunteerism
  2. Absence of ‘Rule of Law’, cause of most of our miseries
  3. The short curriculum of Deeni Madaaris
  4. Economy drive of PTI government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.