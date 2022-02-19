A duck’s entreaty to the ‘peaceful’ people of Chitral
.. by Shams Uddin, Booni, Chitral, Pakistan
Glanced in a bird’s eye view
The sprawling lakes in blue
To lure us into a fatal trap
Stalkers with guns in the lap
Fledglings die a year after birth
Each year as we travel north
Lo! a decoy duck flutters
Mimicry, so typical it utters
We are poached as we land
As a gift offered to a friend
Don’t wipe us from the earth
Each year as we travel north
God ordains thou, be merciful
To creatures on earth, plentiful
Stop self-defeating measures
Nor erode ecological treasures
Do us something of any worth
Each year as we travel north
Don’t spray us with a firing tool
When we come to rest in the pool
Unleashing spaniels formidable
This act of you utterly deplorable
Please don’t trap us in the firth
Each year as we travel north
