Ongoing chaos justifies replacement of democracy with ‘Meritocracy’

CHITRAL: The ongoing chaos in the country which repeats itself every few years should be an eye opener now for the sensible people of Pakistan. The existing political system is a dirty slush every way you look at it and is getting worse with each passing day. There is no sign of any ideology or any principles any where. It is a total smudge of personal priorities and short term aims and gains.

The system of Meritocracy if implemented can clear this muck and prove a system where there would be no buying and selling of parliamentarians, no conspiracies against the government by political opponents, no unrest every few years and no nonsense of any sort created by the rotten political system. .. CN report, 11 Mar 2022